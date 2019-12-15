Breaking News
15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer’s home

James ‘Radio’ Kennedy dies at 73

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

James Robert “Radio” Kennedy hugs T.L. Hanna teacher Vinnie Dill after he arrived at a screening of the movie “Radio,” based on his lief, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – James Kennedy, also lovingly known as “Radio” has died at age 73.

Radio passed away on Sunday morning, according to McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson.

Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.

James Robert “Radio” Kennedy walks on the red carpet in his hometown as he arrives for a screening of the movie “Radio,” which is based on his life, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

For decades, he’d been a part of the football program at T.L. Hanna High School.

“The community, they just love Radio,” coach Harold Jones previously told WSPA, “I mean, everybody loves Radio.”

Prior to his death, Kennedy had been hospitalized.

Services will be arranged by McDougald Funeral Home.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss