RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Named after UNC Chapel Hill Alum and Granville County native James Webb, the telescope of the same name is celebrating one year of capturing some out-of-this-world images!

A present to astronomers and space enthusiasts, the James Webb Space Telescope launched into space Christmas Day 2021.

It took roughly six months for the 21-foot-long (6.5 meters) telescope to unfold, get aligned, and start taking data. That data collection started one year ago, July 12, 2022, and to honor the anniversary NASA has released the latest image the James Webb Telescope captured.

(Courtesy NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (STScI))

“We’re actually looking at the closest star forming region to us. We’re looking at actually 50 baby stars in that image that were just born as the clouds of gas and dust clump up and they gravitationally pull into each other and ignite,” explains Lee Feinberg, telescope manager for the JWST.

The Hubble Telescope has been taking images of space for roughly 30 years, but it can only see visible light, or what we can see with our eyes. Feinberg explains that Webb can see infrared light, the light our eyes can’t see.

“Webb is complimentary to Hubble, they work together to fill out all the different types of light that are coming to us from these many different objects and allowing us to study everything from planets to stars to galaxies in detail,” he says.

Seeing space like this is almost like seeing into the past.

“These very first objects, these first stars and galaxies have taken a really long time to get to us and the light on the way here is stretched into the infrared, and that’s why we built a large infrared telescope to see these first galaxies and first stars,” Feinberg said.

Webb is changing how we see and learn about the universe, and with one year down, we are bound to learn even more about our beautiful universe.

“I never really anticipated just how beautiful the universe is,” Feinberg said. “Webb is the most powerful tool, it’s giving us clear images, and clearer these images the more beautiful they are, and nature is a very beautiful thing!”

You can see even more of the images the James Webb Space Telescope has collected over the past year here Webb Home (webbtelescope.org)