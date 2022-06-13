RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Why did the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 think the election was stolen in the first place?

The House Congressional Committee claimed during its Monday morning televised hearing that it was because President Donald Trump told them it was stolen – despite all the evidence saying otherwise.

“To learn that the president had been informed by the people closest to him and highest in his administration that his election fraud claims were, and I quote his own attorney general ‘idiotic, nonsense, crazy stuff, rubbish,'” said Duke University historian Nancy MacLean.

As seen in his taped deposition, former Attorney General Bill Barr repeatedly told the president allegation after allegation of election fraud proved to not be true.

“I was somewhat demoralized because I thought, ‘boy, if he really believes this stuff, he’s lost contact with – he’s become detached from reality,'” Barr said.

Georgia and Pennsylvania were at the center of conspiracy theories even as Republican state officials debunked those claims.

Former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt testified “not only was there not 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn’t eight.”

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien explained that there were competing camps, his camp which he called “team normal” and the other camp pushing falsehoods.

“I didn’t think what was happening was necessarily honest or professional at that point in time so that led to me stepping away,” he said.

While the legal fights were fought in the courts and lost by the Trump campaign, the committee said $250 million was raised for a non-existent fund.

Campaign staffers supported that claim in their taped depositions.

“And then we learn that he was fundraising and he told his own supporters in emails that they were going to be supporting litigation to stop this stolen election but he knew they were lies. And when they actually got the money the entities that people were paying money for ended up being essentially fraudulent,” said MacClain.

But at the time—supporters believed it all to be true.

As one man said on Jan. 6 standing outside the Capitol “you can’t really trust the software.”

That claim has also been debunked and the maker of the voting machines has sued Trump officials who claimed otherwise.

Barr also said the claims that other Trump advisors were making about the machines were not true.

“The strength of his determination to stay in office meant we came so near a coup so very near a coup succeeding in this country,” said MacClean.

The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.