Jane Fonda arrested again in climate change protest

Jane Fonda was arrested again on Friday for protesting climate change in front of the U.S. Capitol. This time, she was joined by her “Grace and Frankie” costar Sam Waterston, who was also arrested.

“We can do this!” Waterston, 78, said during the protest. “We need something to push for that’s as big as the problem.”

“This is an ongoing action to draw attention and a sense of urgency to the climate crisis,” Fonda said before her arrest. “Make no mistake, change is coming, whether we like it or not. Change is coming by disaster, or change is coming by design.”

The actors were seen with zip ties around their wrists by police following a demonstration in Washington, D.C, in front of the Library of Congress.

Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the Capitol police, told CBS News that 17 people were taken into custody for allegedly unlawfully demonstrating. All were charged with crowding and obstructing or incommoding, Malecki said.

Fonda, who moved to Washington, D.C., to fight for climate change action, made a vow to demonstrate on the steps of the Capitol building every Friday through January. Celebrities, scientists, economists and people from impacted communities will join her for “Fire Drill Friday” each week.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created. I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this,” Fonda says on her website.

Fonda, 81, was arrested this time last week during her weekly campaign. She said she will continue to demonstrate regardless of how many times she is arrested.

The Fire Drill Friday Twitter account said it was Waterston’s first time getting arrested.

