CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The need for first responders – from 911 dispatchers to fire fighters – is something CBS 17 has covered.

Monday’s Job Alert focuses on the increased demand for EMT workers in Moore County.

EMT drivers and paramedics are both needed for First Health of the Carolinas.

There are multiple firefighter/EMT openings at the Town of Southern Pines.

An animal caregiver is needed at the Moore County Humane Society.