RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ghosting a job interview or a job altogether.

it is happening more often than you might think.

In Tuesday’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young looks at how employers handle it and who is most likely to ghost.

Eighty-three percent of employers say someone has ghosted an interview and 63 percent say someone ghosted their first day of work.

Of 900 employers polled, only 71 percent keep records of who ghosted them on the first day and only 65 percent keep track of those who skipped the interview.

Of those who admit to ghosting, 93 percent say there is little to no consequence.

So who is ghosting?

Usually 18- to 34-year-olds at 27 percent compared to 18 percent of 45- to 65-year-olds.

The reasons, though, are similar: a hiring process that is too slow and a lack of transparency.

But this is one for you — 13 percent of employees or would-be employees who admit to ghosting said they didn’t want to hurt the feelings of the recruiter.