RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Job Alert isn’t just about telling you about job openings but opportunities to start a career.
Bill Young found a program offering just that from one of the biggest insurance companies in the country.
Progressive Insurance put together a program specifically to become a claims adjuster trainee.
This is based in Raleigh and you’ll learn how to help customers after an accident.
This is not a field position.
You’ll learn, according to Progressive, “insurance stuff.”
Training starts at your home, and hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After all the training and passing the necessary tests, your salary is between $47,400 and $51,500.
A bachelor’s degree is needed.
Benefits are offered.