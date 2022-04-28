RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Job Alert isn’t just about telling you about job openings but opportunities to start a career.

Bill Young found a program offering just that from one of the biggest insurance companies in the country.

Progressive Insurance put together a program specifically to become a claims adjuster trainee.

This is based in Raleigh and you’ll learn how to help customers after an accident.

This is not a field position.

You’ll learn, according to Progressive, “insurance stuff.”

Training starts at your home, and hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After all the training and passing the necessary tests, your salary is between $47,400 and $51,500.

A bachelor’s degree is needed.

Benefits are offered.