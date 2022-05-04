RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–In today’s Job Alert, CBS17’s Bill Young has three things an HR executive says is a resume death sentence.

It is estimated Google gets an average of 50,000 resumes a week, so it makes the former senior Vice President of People at the company is the right person to give resume advice.

Laszlo Bock put together an article eight years ago, which is now rapidly making the rounds once again.

So, what kills a resume?

Typos. Bock says surveys show as many as 58% of resumes have a typo.

His advice, have someone proofread it.

Sharing confidential information; writing things which are designed to maybe tip off an employer to impress them. It does the opposite and makes you seem untrustworthy.

Lying. Eighty-Five percent of hiring managers have caught people in a lie. What you think is a harmless lie could get you disqualified if anybody crosschecks.

