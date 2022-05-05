RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Summer Jobs are a right of passage, but in Thursday’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a program offered by a local county that is unlike most summer jobs we had as kids.

The young people who take part in this program I am going to tell you about will score big in starting their careers.

Enrollment is open for the Wayne County Summer Youth Employment Program.

These are paid jobs for high school and college students and gives them skills in local government, finance, and just preparing for the workplace.

The deadline is May 20 and the work begins on June 20.