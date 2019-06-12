Joe Biden: ‘If elected we’re going to cure cancer’

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that if he is elected president, “we’re going to cure cancer,” according to CNN.

“I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes in America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments came at a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa where he expressed the difficulty of losing a family member, according to reports.

Biden’s son Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer.

