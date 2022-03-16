SMITHFIELD, N.C.(WNCN) – A facilities report from the Johnston County Public Schools says they need $720 million to address growth they’re experiencing.

JCPS says the money would help with the construction of six new schools, six additions to existing schools and making district-wide infrastructure or modernizing improvements.

Click image to enlarge.

The school district is looking at possibly putting a bond referendum on a future ballot to have tax payers cover the costs.

Enrollment is expected to exceed capacity by 2027. The district currently enrolled 38,095 students in the 2021-22 school. That’s up from the 36,333 students enrolled the previous school year. That growth is now expected to slow. With housing developments in the county, the district anticipates as many as 729 new students per year through the 2031-32 school years.

Mobile classrooms housing 201 overflow classrooms are costing the county more than $1 million a year.

A funding timeline shows $170 million would be needed as early as next years to start construction of a new high school and elementary school along with building additions to three schools.

A JCPS report found:

22 schools are already over capacity

13 are at capacity

10 are within 10% of capacity

In addition, the district says the average age of their existing schools is 32 years old. JCPS said they are in need of: