RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, a Johnston County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to immigration fraud, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley.

According to court records, Cruz Miguel Aguina, 40, fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship on July 3, 2019 by making false statements under oath regarding his citizen application.

In response to the question “Were you ever involved in any way:…Forcing, or trying to force, someone to have any kind of sexual contact or relations?” he answered “No.” Easley also said he responded “No” when asked if he had ever committed or attempted to commit a crime.

When Aguina was convicted for statutory rape of a child in a Johnston County Superior Court, it was discovered he lied under oath.

According to the transcript of plea and judgment issued by the court, Aguina confessed to having committed the crime from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 30, 2019. The offense was ongoing at the time of his naturalization application. Aguina was convicted of the sex offense crime on June 16, 2022. He was sentenced to serve between 20 and 29 years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Easley’s office said he has been judicially denaturalized as a U.S. citizen.