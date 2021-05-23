Johnston County declares water shortage, urges residents to conserve

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — According to Johnston County officials, a water shortage advisory is in effect due to a purchase supply being temporarily unavailable to the Johnston County water system.

Due to the Johnston County water supply issue, the Town of Clayton has also declared a water shortage emergency advisory they say will be in effect until further notice.

All Johnston County residents are urged to immediately refrain from non-essential uses, including irrigation and filling of swimming pools.

Johnston County officials are closely monitoring the situation and expect the water shortage advisory to remain in place through Memorial Day.

In addition, the county is completing construction of a 2 million gallon per day expansion at the Timothy G. Broome Johnston County Water Treatment and expects to have this additional capacity available in the next couple of weeks.

Please contact Johnston County Public Utilities at 919-989-5075 with any questions.