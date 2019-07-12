Johnston County flooding results in rescues, multiple evacuations, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are rescuing and evacuating multiple people in Johnston County due to flooding, officials said Friday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m., officials had to evacuate a shelter due to rising flood waters there. Ten people were rescued and moved to a new undisclosed location.

The area near Carolina Premium Outlets off Venture Drive flooded and the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Pine Street at W. 3rd Street where residents are in need of evacuation due to rising floodwaters.

Doppler radar shows an estimated 4-6 inches of rainfall in Johnston and Wayne counties overnight.

No one has been injured or reported missing in the floodwaters.

