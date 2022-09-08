FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man took his chances on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize.

The NC Education Lottery says Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks.

Carmona went to the lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his winnings. Carmona had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. Carmona chose the one-time $600,000 and after taxes, he collected $426,067.

Spectacular Riches began in October 2021 with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Three $1 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

The NC Education Lottery says ticket sales from scratch-off games raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. They say $14.4 million was raised by the lottery for Johnston County schools in 2021.