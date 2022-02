CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Eleven students at a driver were injured when a school bus overturned near Clayton on Monday.

The bus was carrying 25 from Cleveland High School when it crashed in the 500 block of Polenta Road, the school district said.

The crash site is just east of the school.

The Highway Patrol said the injuries are minor and the uninjured students were taken back to the high school.

