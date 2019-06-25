Johnston County toddler receives first ‘Chaney’s Champions’ teddy bear

After Chaney James Corcoran tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old, his family was inspired to carry on the same love little Chaney displayed in his short life to their community.

To honor Chaney and carry on his legacy, his family created Chaney’s Champions.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, they “decided to focus their efforts on providing comfort to children who are experiencing difficult times. Chaney’s Champions provides teddy bears to organizations that support and protect children during their time of need.”

Our first Chaney Bear was given out today by the Clayton Police Department. Here is the message from Chief Myhand on… Posted by Chaney's Champions on Thursday, June 20, 2019

The nonprofit organization has made a big impact in a short period of time – donating close to 650 “Chaney Bears” to 4 law enforcement agencies in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina and a children’s hospice in Portsmouth, VA.

Chaney’s Champions gave out their first bear on June 20th to 2-year-old Dane Sellers. At only 15 months old, Dane was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma, but he celebrated his one-year cancer free anniversary on the 20th!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

