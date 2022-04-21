The Victory Ride returns!

Join CBS 17 and the V Foundation Saturday, May 21 as we ride for the one in two men and the one in three women who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Get involved by making a donation or joining us on the ride.

Learn more about the Victory Ride from the V Foundation by visiting cbs17.com or the victory ride dot org.

We are one community with one goal – victory over cancer.

We’ll see you Saturday, May 21 for the Victory Ride from the V Foundation and CBS 17.