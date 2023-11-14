PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’ve visited Jordan Lake recently, you may have noticed a change. That’s because the water levels are several feet below where they should be.

Thousands of people visit Jordan Lake to be surrounded by nature and water. But recently, there’s less water. Jordan Lake’s normal water level is 216 feet above sea level. As of Tuesday, it’s 212 feet.

“That is in drought conditions. So we have instituted our drought contingency plan since about August, which reduces our outflows from the dam to help maintain the water level here at Jordan,” said Shannon Maness, Chief Ranger for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers reports that water levels are down at Jordan Lake four feet below normal. At the Farrington Point boat ramp, more people are having to get through the sand before getting to the water. And it’s not just sand people are seeing.

“You may see some foundations of buildings or railroad tracks and that type of thing, which leaves an interesting history,” said Chief Maness.

Chief Ranger Shannon Maness said he encourages people to explore the area but to leave behind what they find since it is part of the area’s history.

He also added the general area was largely agriculturally based, and there were a lot of tobacco farms. When the lake was brought into existence, a lot of those home sites were relocated. They did leave the foundations of the homes which may be seen now.

Chief Maness also warns to slow down when out on the water because there may be more stomps that have not been there before. When on land, be cautious of sand sinking.

“Feel free to take a lot of photos and just leave your footprints behind. Just be careful,” said Chief Maness.

Chief Maness said the watershed goes all the way to Greensboro. Unless the entire watershed gets water or rain, it’s going to be low. The solution to this drought is simply just waiting for more rain.

“We still have to maintain the state minimum capacity of reducing those flows downstream while still maintaining wildlife habitat as well as water resources and allocations downstream from us as well,” said Chief Maness.