RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old man charged in the death of a Knightdale police officer last year had his bond reduction request denied on Wednesday.

Ryan Hayworth (Knightdale police)

Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed after a crash in the early-morning hours of Oct. 17.

Hayworth and another officer were responding to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-540 east when they were hit from behind by a Mercedes operated by an intoxicated driver, officials said.

Authorities identified Dedric Romero Privette as the driver of the 2011 Mercedes Benz S550.

They said he failed to reduce his speed as he approached the crash scene.

He was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, aggressive driving, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, and two counts of felony fail to move over causing serious injury or death.

Privette was in the hospital for nearly two months following the crash. He has been held under a $2 million secured bond since.

Privette was brought into the courtroom on Wednesday in a wheelchair as his attorney asked the judge to lower his bond to $500,000.

Privette’s attorney said his client’s charges, under current bond guidelines, would add up to just more than $400,000.

“If he’s given a continuous alcohol monitoring device, that would ensure he’s not able to drink. I don’t know if he could drive currently in his physical state,” the attorney told the judge.

The judge denied the request.

Wednesday was the first time Tim and Lisa Hayworth were in the same room as the man accused of killing their son.

“It’s just an awful feeling to have the person come in and be 25-feet away from you who’s responsible for your son’s death,” Tim Hayworth told CBS 17.

Lisa Hayworth said the judge’s call gave her a little bit of relief.

“I feel like this is the first hurdle that we’ve gone through. We’ve got plenty more,” Lisa Hayworth said.

Tim Hayworth said Privette would be a danger to the public if he was let out on bond.

“I think it would be disparaging to Ryan’s legacy and Ryan’s memory so I’m glad this happened today. I’m thankful for the DA’s office,” he said.

Several Knightdale officers were also there to show their support for the Hayworth family.

