Judge OKs release of Raleigh police videos from fatal I-440 shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County judge has granted the release of Raleigh police videos from the fatal shooting of a man along Interstate-440 on Jan. 11.

Judge Bryan Collins from Wake County Superior Civil Court OK’d the release following a petition by the Raleigh Police Department.

Sherita Walton, an attorney representing the Raleigh Police Department, said videos from dash and body-worn cameras from five officers will be released.

Walton said all five officers consented to the release of the videos that will show the events leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself, and the aftermath.

She said the videos are needed to give appropriate context to the shooting after a bystander’s video of the incident was posted to social media.

A timeline for the release was not provided as some personal information needs to be redacted from the videos.

Emancipate NC, a group advocating for the victim, released a statement following the judge’s decision that said:

“Emancipate NC is pleased that the video is being released. Transparency is critical to public trust. Everyone should have an opportunity to see how and why a man was shot to death in front of his family.”

As CBS 17 has reported, just after 1:30 p.m on Jan. 11, Jose Daniel Argueta was involved in a crash where his vehicle overturned.

A report from the City of Raleigh said Turcios’ wife and two sons, aged 20 and seven, were in the car. The police report said his sons appeared to be injured.

Police said as officers tried speaking with witnesses, they were alerted that Turcios had a knife.

Three officers identified as Officers Job, Sigrist, and Smith drew their guns while giving Turcios commands to drop his weapon.

Officers reported that Turcios told them “no” while shaking his head side to side. They said Turicos wife also asked him to give her the knife.

He refused to give it to her as well.

As Turcios continued to walk away, police said they asked him to drop the knife about a dozen times.

When he didn’t comply, the report said Sergeant Tapscott used his Taser on him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Four officers then proceeded to attempt to place Turcios in custody. The police report claims as officers tried to get control over Turcios’ hands, he swung the knife toward officers, nearly making contact with Officer Begin.

At this point, Officer A.A. Smith fired his weapon twice causing Turcios to drop to the ground. The report claims Turcios was still holding the knife and tried to move toward Smith. Smith then fired his weapon three more times. Police said the first and second series of shots happened within five seconds.

Turcios was taken to the hospital in handcuffs. He later died of his injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is still conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting. The Raleigh Police Department is investigating the crash leading up the police response.

The report said that all of the officers involved in the incident had their body cameras and dash cameras activated and recording.

Advocates for Turcios said he was disoriented after the crash and had limited understanding of English.