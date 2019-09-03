Judge sentences Antioch church shooter to life without parole, plus nearly 300 years

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Burnette Chapel Church of Christ shooter Emanuel Samson. STORY: http://bit.ly/2lB8IJn Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: Emanuel Samson has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 281 years to be served consecutively.

The man who shot and killed a woman and injured several others at an Antioch church in 2017 is due in court Tuesday.

Emanuel Samson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May 2019.

Samson was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith. He was also found guilty of 42 other charges in connection with the 2017 shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

He is expected to be sentenced for the additional charges Tuesday.

