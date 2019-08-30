Live Now
Judge sets trial for men charged in 9/11 attacks

CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS NEWS) – A military judge on Friday set the trial for five men accused of planning the 9/11 attacks. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021, at the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.  

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind, and four other men are charged in the attacks that left 2,976 people dead in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

During an interrogation in 2007, Mohammed confessed to being the mastermind of the attacks, which occurred September 11, 2001. He was subjected to the CIA’s harshest interrogation methods, including waterboarding.

Judge Colonel W. Shane Cohen issued a 10-page scheduling order Thursday, giving prosecutors an October 10 deadline to provide materials for the case.

