July 23: Flash Flooding Possible Today And Tomorrow

Parts of central North Carolina saw heavy rain and severe weather over the weekend, and the unsettled weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of the week. Waves of showers and storms will develop and move south-to-north, bringing heavy rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and the potential for damaging straight-line winds. The HRRR model's radar simulation through midnight shows a lull in our rain chances through early afternoon, then more showers and storms:

During that lull, temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s:With a warm and unstable atmosphere in place, a few storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of central North Carolina in a "Marginal Risk" (level 1 of 5) of severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds the main threat:That means we expect numerous storms, a few of which could approach severe limits.

More showers and storms will develop and move in tonight and tomorrow, as shown here by the North American model's radar simulation from midnight tonight through noon on Wednesday:

The Weather Prediction Center's rainfall forecast over the next 7 days shows that more than 3" of additional rainfall is likely, with even higher amounts along the North Carolina coast:The scattered nature of these storms will lead to highly variable rainfall amounts -- some parts of Harnett county have already picked up 8" of rain! With even more rain falling on the increasingly saturated ground, flash flooding could occur in a short amount of time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early Wednesday morning:

The prolonged stretch of unsettled weather is being caused by an upper-level wind pattern that has gotten "stuck". High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean and a strong-for-July storm system to our west are combining to funnel tropical air up the East Coast:

Little ripples in the atmosphere rotate around the low pressure to our west -- every ripple that passes overhead triggers another round of showers and storms.

That stubborn upper-level wind pattern will break down by Thursday and Friday, so our rain chances will diminish by the end of the work week...but they won't disappear entirely. With lower rain chances Thursday and Friday, temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees:

Our rain chances will climb again over the weekend, as another slow-moving atmospheric boundary drifts into central North Carolina. Don't cancel any outdoor plans for the weekend at this point, but have an indoor alternative in mind in case the forecast continues to trend in a wet direction.

With all of the storms overnight and the rain this morning, I didn't have time to mine the internet for nerdy stuff. The daily links will be back once we break out of this stormy weather pattern!