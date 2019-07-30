July 30th is National Cheesecake Day!

(CNN Newsource) – July 30th celebrates a sweet treat with a creamy cheesy texture: it’s National Cheesecake Day!

This simple dessert has several variations, including the New York-style, the Philadelphia-style, and even Chicago-style.

But none of those are where the tasty treat originated. Apparently, it was the Greek-style that started it all.

According to the National Day calendar, “a form of the dessert comes up as recipe served to athletes. It has been found that the earliest attested mention of a cheesecake is by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote a book on the art of making cheesecakes.”

Whether you decide to celebrate by making one at home or picking one up at a bakery, you’ll treat yourself to the creamy taste of cheesecake!

