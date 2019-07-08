July 4 Cary house fire started by ‘improperly discarded’ fireworks

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man suffered burns in a fire on July 4 that was started by used fireworks that were improperly disposed of, Cary officials said.

The home, located on Lakeway Court off Cary Parkway, caught fire around 10 p.m.

The man, his girlfriend, and their dog were home when the fire broke out.

The man suffered burns to his upper body and was treated on scene before being transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

His current condition is not known.

Cary officials said the fire was accidental in nature and was started by used fireworks that were improperly discarded.

The home was deemed “unlivable” after the fire.

No one else was injured.

