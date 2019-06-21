Friday is National Take Your Dog To Work Day!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday, June 21st is the 21st annual National Take Your Dog To Work Day.

The day was first celebrated in 1999 and was created by Pet Sitters International (PSI) to celebrate the great companions dogs make and to promote their adoptions.

PSI feels that through the events, non-pet owners are able to witness the special bond their co-workers have with their pets firsthand and be encouraged to adopt a new best friend of their own.

The storms are gone, we’ve made it to the end of the work week, and Dagny the Dog is here! 🐕 Posted by Paul Heggen – Meteorologist on Friday, June 21, 2019

CBS 17 meteorologist Paul Heggen celebrated today just like any other Friday-by bringing his half-beagle, half-golden-retriever, Dagny, to work with him to help him with the weather!

