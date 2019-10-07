Jury selection set to begin for Pasquotank prison riot trial

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Trial begins Monday for the first of four men charged in connection to the deadly failed prison break at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution.



Defense attorneys and prosecutors will begin selecting jurors for Mikel Brady’s trial.

10 On Your Side reported four prison employees died as a result of the attempted prison escape back in October 2017. The Medical Examiner’s autopsy report revealed the victims died from being hit or stabbed.



Brady’s attorneys asked the Judge to take the death penalty off the table, but the Judge denied that motion back in June.



The state is seeking the death penalty for all four suspects.

Prosecutors are trying Brady’s case in Dare County, nearly two years to the day after the attack. His attorney requested the move over the summer, saying too many people in Pasquotank were familiar with the case.



Jury selection could take all week and the trial is expected to last three weeks.



10 On Your Side will continue to follow this story.