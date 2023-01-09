NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jury selection has begun in the state trial of a man accused in the 2021 shooting of a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years on federal charges last week.

In February 2021, the federal documents said Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy William Toney and his partner, Deputy Shelby Smith, were attempting to search Ford’s car for suspected marijuana. Smith initially pulled him over for speeding on I-95. Before they could search it, court documents said Ford pulled out a gun and shot Toney four times.

Ford was charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon. During that trial, Ford testified in his own defense and admitted to possessing the firearm and shooting Toney. Ford said he fired four or five times until his gun jammed.

Ford now goes to trial on a laundry list of state charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, resisting a public officer, along with drug-related charges.

Toney spoke with CBS 17’s Judith Retana ahead of the state trial.

“God definitely spared me,” said Toney as he looked back at the shooting two years later. He has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He’s in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he has trouble buttoning up a shirt and opening a water bottle. When it’s rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.

The challenges aren’t just physical. Toney has had to relive the moment he was shot while preparing for Ford’s federal trial. He will have to relive those moments again in Ford’s state trial.

Toney said he planned on taking his childhood dream of saving people in a different direction. Rather than saving people physically, he will now do it with the word of God.

“I’ll be in deeper in ministry and be able to really, really help people spiritually more than I have been with just physically helping somebody,” he told CBS 17.