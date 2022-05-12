DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club.
Responding deputies found a 22-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Witnesses helped investigators identify a suspect who was later located, the sheriff’s office said.
A juvenile petition has been taken out charging the suspect with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
He is being detained at a juvenile facility.
“The Sheriff’s Office thanks witnesses on scene for their cooperation during the investigation which resulted in a speedy conclusion,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
The motive behind the shooting was not released.