Juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after authorities say a juvenile boy was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane for a shots fired call shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers located the victim behind a building, suffering a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released the age of the victim but say he is a juvenile. He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now