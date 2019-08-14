K-9s, drones deployed in search for missing Orange County woman

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The community is being asked to help locate a missing 75-year-old woman near Chapel Hill, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Mary Anne Rosenman wandered away from home between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rosenman “is 5 foot 4 with blonde hair, believed to be wearing a blue green nightgown and gray tennis shoes.”

The post confirmed many agencies are involved in the search, including teams affiliated with the state search and rescue program and several K-9 trackers.

The sheriff’s office is asking, “those living within 5 miles of the Turkey Farm/Whitfield Rd area would please actively check yards, vehicles, outbuildings, etc. for any place Ms. Rosenman may have stopped to rest.”

