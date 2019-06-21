K9 officer helps uncover two suitcases stuffed with 186 pounds of meth, worth about $1 million

A K9 with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office helped find two suitcases filled with $1 million worth of meth in a Washington state forest.

On Monday, the K9 Unit assisted Homeland Security Investigations in a cross-border smuggling investigation, the sheriff’s department told CBS News in an email. Sgt. Gene Davis and his K9 partner Gunner were deployed to the Okanogan National Forest.

Gunner helped sniff out the two suitcases filled with methamphetamine, which had been ditched in a brushy area. They weighed about 186 pounds.

Gunner is one of two K9 officers that belong to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Gunner and the other dog, Havoc, were purchased with funds raised by local citizens, the department said.

Davis and Gunner have been working together as a team for six years. A photo of the two shows them posing proudly with the suitcases of meth they uncovered.

