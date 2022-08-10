RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Court documents say Burrows transported drugs from New Jersey to Wilmington and Henderson on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2020.

On September 26, 2020, investigators say they learned Burrows was traveling south from New Jersey on I-95 and I-85. During that journey, officers surveilling her noticed Burrows commit a traffic violation in Warren County. Burrows was pulled over.

When officers approached her, they noted she had a child in the car and was acting nervously. A K-9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted an officer to drugs in the car. Court documents said a search recovered 1.02 kilograms of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henderson Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Newby and Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.