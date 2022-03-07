OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Officials say crews rescued three kayakers stranded in deep mud as the tide rose on the North Carolina coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Oak Island Water Rescue received a report Sunday afternoon that kayakers were stuck in the mud and marsh along the Intracoastal Waterway on Oak Island.

Oak Island is about 30 miles southwest of Wilmington.

Officials say a drone guided a hovercraft to the site and confirmed three people were stranded, with two “stuck in the mud chest high.”

Officials say rescuers pulled out the two stuck kayakers and took them to Brunswick County EMS staff waiting at a boat ramp, then returned for the third kayaker.

Officials didn’t release details of the kayakers’ conditions.