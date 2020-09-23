Kentucky AG to announce results today in Breonna Taylor shooting death probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce on Wednesday afternoon the decision over whether to bring charges against police officers in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Cameron will release the results of a grad jury probe into Taylor’s death at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is briefing the public on the attorney general’s upcoming decision and plans for the coming days around 11:15 ET. Fischer announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET curfew ahead of grand jury report on Breonna Taylor’s death.

Louisville officials have been preparing for an announcement in the case. Mayor Greg Fischer signed two executive orders Tuesday. One declares a state of emergency which allows Fischer to implement a curfew if needed. The other executive order restricts parking downtown, although vehicle access to downtown was severely restricted prior to that order.

Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder accelerated plans to restrict downtown access starting on Monday. He also declared a state of emergency for the police department – meaning all time off and vacation requests are canceled until further notice.

Just last week, Taylor’s family was awarded $12 million dollars in a civil suit settlement with the city of Louisville – the settlement also included several policing reforms.

Schroeder also said the settlement did not acknowledge wrongdoing on the part of the city.

Taylor, 26, was killed in March when Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers, who returned fire – killing Taylor. No charges have been filed in her death.

Currently, one of the three officers involved in the shooting has been fired. The other two are on administrative leave.

Taylor family attorney Ben Crump has demanded that the officers involved be charged with at least second degree murder.

Reuters contributed to this report.