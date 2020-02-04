Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

LONDON (AP) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is just as guilty as the attacker, a British prosecutor said Tuesday, as the surviving sibling went on trial for murder.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is accused of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi, who died when he detonated a knapsack bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. The attack killed 22 people and injured more than 260 others.