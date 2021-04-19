Kidnapping suspect dies in crash during SC police chase

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a vehicle chase last week in Dorchester County.

Chief Brett Camp with the St. George Police Department said the suspect was wanted out of West Palm Beach, Florida in connection to a kidnapping when his vehicle was pinged on I-95 in South Carolina Wednesday morning.

Authorities alerted St. George PD who spotted the suspect and a chase was initiated on I-95 in Colleton County. The suspect got off on I-26 and crossed between Orangeburg and Dorchester Counties – eventually crashing off Highway 15 in St. George.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the 2013 Ford Mustang, which was being driven by the suspect, was traveling south on Highway 15 as it attempted to elude authorities when it ran off the road, lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, and struck a 2012 Ford Fusion.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Fox Run Road.

Highway 15 was shut down for several hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect, whose car flipped over, was killed in the crash.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers later identified the man as 56-year-old Stephen B. Swears of Boynton Beach, Flordia.

Swears will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.