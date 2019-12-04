Kindergartners collect enough food for over 300 meals for Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chesterbrook Academy Elementary students are giving back in a big way.

Students collected food for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for two months.

This was a part of the food bank’s annual “Students Against Hunger Food Drive”, a friendly competition among area schools to see who can collect the most food.

This year, the kindergartners at Chesterbrook Academy got in on the fun.

With their small hands, these five-year-olds unloaded bag after bag filled with food.

Once the food was unloaded, it was weighed. Students collected 410 pounds of food in total, enough to provide 341 meals.

“They worked really hard. They actually even created posters at the beginning that they put around the school,” said School Principal Erika Moore.

“They also worked with our sister school this time, another Chesterbrook of Millbrook to collect goods over there. So we took two trips over there and they spoke with them while they were there on why they were doing this,” she explained.

Besides giving the gift of a meal, students also learned a long lasting lesson in the process: the act of giving back.

