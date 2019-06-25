Kings Dominion offering 2 free tickets for active duty military, veterans

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of Independence Day, Kings Dominion is offering two free tickets for all active duty military members and veterans July 1-7.

The amusement park is also offering an additional extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4.

Kings Dominion will also be celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale, a summertime event with a parade, nighttime street party, culinary creations and fireworks. The event is every day beginning at 5 p.m.

Either a DD214 or government issued ID will be accepted at the front gate. Discount tickets for friends and family can be purchased for just $29.99 with valid ID at the front gate or here.

More from cbs17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now