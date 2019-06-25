Kings Dominion offering 2 free tickets for active duty military, veterans

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of Independence Day, Kings Dominion is offering two free tickets for all active duty military members and veterans July 1-7.
The amusement park is also offering an additional extended fireworks display at 10 p.m. July 4.
Kings Dominion will also be celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale, a summertime event with a parade, nighttime street party, culinary creations and fireworks. The event is every day beginning at 5 p.m.
Either a DD214 or government issued ID will be accepted at the front gate. Discount tickets for friends and family can be purchased for just $29.99 with valid ID at the front gate or here.
