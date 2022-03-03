RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How often do you replace your kitchen sponge?

According to Duke researchers, the structure of a sponge is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

In fact, it may just be the grossest thing in your kitchen.

“It’s a happy place for a lot of bacteria, if not for every bacteria,” said Linchong You, professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke.

You said certain types of bacteria like to live together, while others prefer to live alone.

In a series of experiments, he and other researchers found bacterial species that prefer a “mixed-housing environment” were more likely to live in your kitchen sponge.

“If you have the appropriate level of partitioning, like a spatially structured environment, that will actually facilitate the coexistence of everyone,” You said.

Findings also show your kitchen sponge is a better home for bacteria than a lab petri dish.

“I think it’s a good idea to at least regularly clean the sponge, like using a microwave is a good way to secure most of the bacteria. Also, periodically replacing it, it’s a good idea,” You said.

You suggested replacing your kitchen sponge on a weekly basis.

“The sponge is not bad. It’s bad when it’s left alone. It’s bad when you leave the bacteria there. It will collect bacteria,” said You.