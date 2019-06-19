Kittens are being thrown from vehicles on NC bridge, sheriff’s office says

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Several kittens were rescued after deputies received reports of abandoned animals on the Neuse River Bridge.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of kittens being found on the Neuse River Bridge and on Highway 70 in James City in the past month.
Animal cruelty is a crime under North Carolina law.
Anyone who witnesses someone throwing animals from a vehicle is encouraged to call 911.
If possible, get the registration plate number and do not confront the subjects doing the crime.
“There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County,” said Sheriff Chip Hughes. “We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it’s OK to mistreat, abuse, and not care for their animals.”
