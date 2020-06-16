KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway, Kentucky sheriff investigating

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – In Boyd County, Kentucky, an unwelcome document was found on a mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11. Once they found that it was inspired by the Ku Klux Klan, they immediately contacted the local police.

Already, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and deputies with the department have been checking neighbors security systems, but currently have no suspects so far.

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, says that only one of their neighbors received the same newspaper. The document was a copy of “The Crusader,” a publication published by the “Knights Party” inspired by the David Duke faction of the KKK.



The newspaper left on one mixed-race family’s driveway on June 11, 2020. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The couple also says that their neighbor frequently hangs out with other black mixed-race individuals in the community.

After sending out a report, the family and Sheriff Woods agree the two houses on the same street are not a coincidence.

This was very unusual for this area. I don’t ever remember anything coming to my… that was brought to my attention that even meets this standard. Sheriff Bobby Woods

Sheriff Woods has not only received these two reports, but also two others that seem to also be linked to racism. The cases are being dealt with as hate crimes at this time.

Even with the support from police, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are being forced to explain the difficult situation to those who are too young to understand.