Knightdale man charged with child sex crimes at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes that occurred at a Raleigh elementary school, police said.

Peter Cunningham Moody, of Knightdale faces four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child following incidents at Beaver Dam Elementary School, Raleigh police said.

The offenses occurred between August 2018 and June 2019, court records show. The charges involve two victims.

He’s was arrested at his Knightdale home Tuesday and appeared in court early Wednesday.

He remains behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. If he posts bond, he is not allowed to have contact with minors or the victims.

