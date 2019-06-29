Knightdale man identified as motorcyclist in deadly crash along I-87

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a man who died in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Friday evening along U.S. 264/Interstate 87 in Wake County.

The crash, which happened just after 5:50 p.m., closed one direction of the interstate near exit 13, which is the exit for U.S. 64 Business/Knightdale Boulevard.

Montel Dawn Garrett, 47, of Knightdale died in the crash after he hit a vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol

The wreck happened as EMS had one lane blocked while dealing with a previous incident.

Garrett, who was traveling in the same lanes on a motorcycle, failed to stop and ran into the back of a car that was not involved in the incident, troopers said.

Another car then hit Garrett, who died at the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Traffic backed up along U.S. 64 bypass near U.S. 64 business split.

The entire highway reopened just before 7:30 p.m.

