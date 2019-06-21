Korean War veteran’s remains lie in state after missing in action for 68 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Governor Roy Cooper declared June 21st, 2019 as Private William “Hoover” Jones Day in a moving ceremony to honor the Korean War veteran.

Nearly 70 years after being killed in action, the remains of U.S. Army PFC. William “Hoover” Jones lie in honor inside the State Capitol.

“I’m just humbled,” said Jones nephew Gregory Ohree. “I’m glad he’s here to be honest with you. It’s been a long time.”

The native of Red Oak in Nash County went missing in action in late November 1950. Time reports it is believed he was killed in a surprise attack.

Jones’ remains weren’t returned home until North Korea turned over the remains of 55 soldiers during a summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un.

Governor Cooper presented flags flown over the State Capitol to Jones’ family and laid a wreath on his casket.

“I’m trying not to get emotional about this because there’s been a lot going on. I’m very thankful for all of the people who took the time to do all of this,” said Ohree.

Korean War veteran Don Taylor attended the ceremony and said he was truly touched, even though he didn’t personally know Jones.

“I felt connected to him, by God, I felt connected,” Taylor said. “I stood at attention the whole time, my lips trembling the whole time. He was my brother.”

He will remain inside the Capitol until 3 p.m. Friday. The public is invited to pay their respects until then.

Jones will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in August. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Rocky Mount at World Tabernacle Church.

