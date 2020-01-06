SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme wants to make your new year a little sweeter.
Behold their new Mini Doughnuts, which launched Monday and will be permanent additions to the menu.
They come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.
The mini doughnuts are modeled after the chain’s four most popular doughnuts and are 90 calories each, the company said.
To make things even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is inviting you to “cheat sweet” every Monday afternoon where participating locations will be hosting “Mini Monday Break.”
From 4-7 p.m. every Monday in January, you can get a free mini doughnut at any participating location.
To find a participating location near you, click here.
You can check out Krispy Kreme’s commercial featuring Shaq and the minis here:
- Wake is richest county in NC, study finds
- Monday is National Bean Day!
- Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman
- Rider claims his Lyft driver was driving drunk on New Year’s Day
- Krispy Kreme adds new Mini Doughnuts to menu
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now