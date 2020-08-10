Krispy Kreme giving away doughnuts, coffee as part of ‘Educator Appreciation Week’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting next week, Krispy Kreme will be giving free doughnuts and coffee to all educators.

It’s for Educator Appreciation Week, which runs from August 10 to August 14.

During that time, teachers will be able to get a free, original glazed doughnut and a free coffee each day if they present their school ID badges.

The company, based in Winston-Salem, says it’s a way of thanking educators for all they do.

Krispy Kreme will also give a free dozen to educators with nine original glazed doughnuts and three creme-filled ones topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

This can only be redeemed with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts on Tuesday.

“We know this school year will be different, and we’ll all have to pitch in. That’s why Krispy Kreme is introducing Educator Appreciation Week as a sweet way to acknowledge the educators in your life who go above and beyond, wherever the classroom is,” the company said.

