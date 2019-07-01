1  of  2
Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states, including North Carolina

MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: A hot doughnut’s now sign is seen at a Krispy Kreme store are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raise your hand if you want hot, fresh doughnuts delivered straight to your door!

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced they’ve started rolling out online ordering and delivery for those who live within a range of about 100 participating stores in 15 states, including North Carolina.

There are a number of participating North Carolina locations including shops in Durham, Wake, Johnston, and Wayne counties.

>> Click here to view a full list of participating shops.

The entire process should be complete by the end of this year, according to officials.

For now the online ordering menu is limited to dozens, brew boxes, and bottled beverages.

There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies by location.

You can learn more about online ordering and delivery here.

