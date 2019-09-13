Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re a doughnut lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.
This superstitious Friday just became a little bit sweeter with news that Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen doughnuts for just $13.
The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.
The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and and 1 Assorted dozen.
The offer does exclude Mini Doughnuts, and an upcharge may apply for specialty doughnuts.
It’s being offered at locations across the country.
