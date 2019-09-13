Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re a doughnut lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.

This superstitious Friday just became a little bit sweeter with news that Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen doughnuts for just $13.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and and 1 Assorted dozen.

The offer does exclude Mini Doughnuts, and an upcharge may apply for specialty doughnuts.

It’s being offered at locations across the country.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now